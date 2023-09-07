John-Michael Marlin of Renaissance Community Loan Fund and Bruce Hatton of Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas hold a ceremonial check for funds equally divided by eight local businesses impacted by March 24's tornado.
AMORY – A partnership between nonprofit community development financial institution Renaissance Community Loan Fund and Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas provided for eight local small businesses to share in $160,000 in grants to help rebound from March 24’s EF-3 tornado.
Those awarded $20,000 each through small business recovery grants were JACO Machine & Fabrication, Southern Crossing Outfitters, Alisa’s Cut Above, American Controls Technology Inc., Amory Paint & Home Center, JMF Properties, Amory Glass Company and the Gold Connection.
“We allocated $2.5 million worth of grants up to $20,000 for each business to support at least 125 businesses in Arkansas and Mississippi. The great news about that through this program is we have assisted 91 businesses in Mississippi with about $1.7 million,” said Bruce Hatton, community marketing/community outreach manager of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, during an Aug. 28 press conference at JACO Machine & Fabrication. “Our small business recovery grant provides a path for businesses to recovery a little quicker. Without this grant, some of the organizations and small businesses are struggling. They’re dealing with insurance and claims. This grant allows you to get started a lot quicker.”
Renaissance, which serves Mississippi and Alabama, has a long history of aiding in disaster recovery.
“Renaissance was created in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, so we know all about recovery stories because Renaissance played an active role in that recovery story,” said Jeremy Martin, community outreach coordinator with the company.
He also recognized local partners for providing for business’ needs.
Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly Martin expressed a sense of hope and renewal as the community continues to recover from the tornado.
“In the face of adversity, it’s heartening to witness how resilience and unity can bring about transformation. Today, we gather to celebrate this milestone, the awarding of these grants. These grants serve as a beacon of light. They symbolize not just financial support but a collective community commitment to rebuilding what was lost, fostering a stronger and more vibrant community,” she said.
She said the grants will help the local businesses regain ground and restore their roles in Amory’s identity.
“We all know insurance goes so far and we’ve done a great job with utilizing the resources we have,” said Jody Powell, president of JACO.
Speaking on behalf of the other grant recipients, he thanked the financial contributors and local leadership in the aftermath of the tornado, saying we can’t put into words what it means.
