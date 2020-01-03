AMORY – Relias Healthcare is excited to announce that it will be furthering its partnership with North Mississippi Health Services by providing emergency medicine and hospitalist medicine services for NMMC Gilmore-Amory, a Level IV Trauma Center with a 95-bed facility featuring high-tech equipment and providing the latest in diagnostic procedures.
Effective Jan. 1, Relias will secure the management and physician staffing of the emergency department and on Feb. 1, Relias will secure the hospitalist management.
Relias Healthcare believes that emergency department and hospitalist management require concurrence in order to provide the best possible working environment for clinicians. If providers are in a cohesive, positive working environment, then the patients receive better care during their entire stay in the hospital. That is Relias Healthcare’s purpose, to keep patients at the center of practice models.
With the addition of NMMC Gilmore-Amory, Relias Healthcare now serves in four North Mississippi Health Services facilities. This has been a goal for Relias Healthcare since the inception of the NMMC Health Services-Relias Healthcare Partnership in 2016.
Luke West, CEO of Relias Healthcare is excited to continue this partnership with NMHS.
“Working with North Mississippi Health Services feels like home to us. Our first emergency department was NMMC-Tupelo in 2016, and we have only strengthened our partnership with NMHS since then,” West said. “This is a natural growth opportunity for our team, and we are proud it’s with NMHS.”
Relias Healthcare is a multi-state healthcare solutions company with over 150 providers and over 380,000 annual visits. Relias Healthcare provides hospitals with a wide portfolio of management and staffing solutions within the acute care setting of both tertiary referral centers and rural community hospitals. Providers are our priority, hospitals are our partners, and patients are our purpose.