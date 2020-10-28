NETTLETON – A Mississippi Main Street Association resource team spent time in Nettleton last week listening to input and researching current conditions to devise a plan for the town’s newly formed Main Street association and a potential new image for downtown.
A two-hour presentation Oct. 21 focused on ideas through four key points – economic vitality, design, organization and promotion, which all follow a national Main Street model.
“Now that you have a snapshot of what Nettleton could look like in the future, we want you to be a part of it. All of these things don’t happen naturally. There’s no magical wand. You have to work together on this, and all of these things take time,” said Thomas Gregory, Mississippi Main Street Association state coordinator, in concluding the presentation.
On Oct. 19, several citizens participated in roundtable discussions and identified target goals for the town.
Significant findings through the team’s visit included people’s desires for an entertainment venue, additional seasonal festivals, entertainment, a sportsplex, boutiques and more dining options – particularly a destination restaurant. There’s also interest in the restoration of historic buildings and enhancing Memorial Park.
“Main Street is about taking small projects one at a time and after 10 years you look at one thing at a time you’re getting done,” Gregory said.
From a design standpoint, renderings illustrated how incorporating color and landscaping can enhance the aesthetics of downtown. A prime example was brick crosswalks at the intersection of Highway 6 and Young Avenue with a proposed N logo painted on the highway with planter beds alongside it.
As far as marketing, Mississippi Main Street Association Director of Community Development Jennifer Prather explained tactics such as #NoticeNettleton, which highlights merchants and local achievements, and Nettleton Now, which includes a comprehensive list of projects that could be accomplished by local church, student and civic groups.
“What we’ve intended to do through the campaign we’ve developed is from your heart. It really strengthens the heart of what makes this community tick. What we’ve heard time after time is the merchants are strong, the students are absolutely phenomenal but also the number of accomplishments in Nettleton people don’t know about,” she said. “While we can talk all day about bringing people to Nettleton from a tourism standpoint and really promoting it as another destination, we feel like we should strengthen the core first.”
Other recommendations included a Nettleton NOW strategy, which is project-driven and implementation-focused; Nettleton NEXT, which is a youth leadership cultivation program targeting primarily 10th- and 11th-graders; and the city becoming a certified local government, which opens opportunities for historic tax credits to redevelop downtown and preserve the town’s unique architectural history for future generations.
“We want Nettleton to be the easiest place in northeast Mississippi for people to open a business,” Gregory said. “Nettleton has a lot of community assets to build on. Nettleton has a lot of great stories, and we want you to share that.”
Both events last week were well attended and for the final presentation, local city and Nettleton School District officials, retirees, business owners and Nettleton High School students were among the diverse cross-section of citizens in attendance.
Gregory suggested implementing a quarterly schedule of follow-up community roundtable discussions with the inclusion of city, county, school and development agency partners to address goals.