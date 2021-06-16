ABERDEEN – Through June 30, people can vie for prizes while supporting local restaurants through the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau’s Restaurant Bingo. Introduced in 2019, the game gives diners the option to get stickers on their playing cards by eating at local restaurants in order to get Bingos, which lead to prizes.
Bingo cards are available at all local restaurants and at the AVB, located at 204 E Commerce St.
“There are three ways to win. Four in a row is a Bingo, which is good for a free voucher, like for a free drink or dessert, to one of our participating restaurants. You can get an X by going from corner to corner for an Aberdeen coffee mug. You can go for the big win and black out the card and you will win an Aberdeen swag bag filled with wonderful prizes from the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau and two Elkin Theatre movie tickets,” said AVB Director Tina Robbins.
All the participants are entered into a drawing each week for a $20 gift card to the participating local restaurant of their choice. People may also share Bingo posts from the AVB’s Facebook page for entries too.
People can also post pictures on their Instagram or Facebook pages and tag the AVB with #restaurantbingo for a bonus entry in the drawing.
“At the end of the month, all the entries are entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card,” Robbins said. “People were able to learn about new restaurants and try new restaurants they hadn’t tried out before. It was good for our visitors to be exposed to so many local restaurants. If they didn’t make it to all of them, they had places to look forward to when they return to visit.”
The Bingo card has 16 spots, including a free space and a blank for gas station grub such as hot box items from local service stations and grocery stores.