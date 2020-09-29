According to data released from the Mississippi Department of Revenue, sales tax diversions to local municipalities followed the same trends as far as increases from the same time period as last year and decreases compared to the previous month.
For this year, Aberdeen reported $77,082.18, compared to $69,065.47 from August 2019 and $78,083.87 last month. Amory’s figure of $194,657.73 was higher than the previous August’s report of $159,765.46 but a decrease from July’s $199,677.88.
Nettleton’s figure for August was $37,109.67, compared to $32,987.75 from 2019 and $50,335.69 from July.
For Monroe County’s smaller municipalities, Hatley had $2,820.89 for this year, $ 1,456.07 for this time last year and $2,967.14 for last month. The August sales tax diversion report for Smithville indicated $5,772.27, compared to $5,262.83 for August 2019 and $6,297.31.
The sale tax figures are reflective of purchases made locally in July.