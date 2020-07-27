With the exception of Aberdeen, which faced a slight increase in sales taxes revenues, Monroe County’s municipalities witnessed another prosperous month thanks to people shopping and eating local, which indicates consumer confidence through the pandemic.
June’s Mississippi Department of Revenue diversion of sales tax collections report indicated the biggest increase in Amory, with had a nearly $20,000 increase from $179,399 the previous month to $199,123. It was also a huge gain compared to June 2019’s $173,603.
These figures are reflective of May sales tax figures.
Hatley’s sales tax continues to climb with a figure of $2,603 compared to last month’s $2,526 and last year’s $1,657. Nettleton witnessed a sizable increase from $37,668 last month to $39,310. Last month’s figure was comparable to last June’s $37,620.
Smithville’s sales tax diversion jumped from $5,256 last month to $5,799 this month. Last year’s figure for the town was $5,705.
Even though Aberdeen was the only city with a reported decrease, it wasn’t by much. It collected $73,706, according to the June report, compared to $74.172 last month. Last June’s report indicated $74,701 in sales tax revenue.