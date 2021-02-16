Compared to the previous month of data, the latest report of sales tax diversions to local municipalities indicate decreases for most local towns. Nettleton was the only local municipality posting a gain in November purchases versus October purchases.
Compared to November 2019 purchases, however, Aberdeen was the only Monroe County city facing a decrease.
According to the latest report from the Mississippi Department of Revenue, Nettleton had a total tax diversion of $42,583 compared to last months’ $41,834 and $34,631 this time last year.
Aberdeen’s total of $69,726 was a decrease from last month’s $77,992 and last year’s $70,450. Amory’s most recent total was $182,937, compared to $189,381 last month and $173,652 last year.
Hatley had a total of $3,093 for this year. Last month’s figure was $3,155, and last year’s was $2,245. Smithville’s total was $5,994, compared to $6,219 last month and $5,341 last year.
The next sales tax diversion report, which will be released in mid-February, will be reflective of December purchases, which are anticipated to increase because of the Christmas shopping season.