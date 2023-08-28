SMITHVILLE – Within the past year, Smithville’s sale tax collections have nearly more than doubled, with the number steadily increasing monthly.
According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s August report, which is reflective of July, Smithville’s sales tax diversions totaled $9,455, compared to $4,859 through the same reporting period last year.
For June, Smithville’s sale tax collections were $9,147, $8,298 in May, $9,054 in April, $7,734 in March, $7,536 in February and $8,162 in January.
“We’ve had several new businesses, like a laundromat and boutique, a new Dollar General and several food truck vendors, which has a lot to do with it. We’ve had a few new houses built, and more people are shopping. We’ve had a lot of good things going on all thanks to our mayor,” said Smithville Town Clerk Kim Johnson.
All local municipalities experienced gains through the latest tax report compared to the previous month. Compared to the August 2022 reports, Nettleton and Hatley had slight decreases, but Aberdeen, Amory and Smithville each had gains.
Aberdeen’s total through the latest report was $77,768, compared to $77,487 last year and $72,796 last month.
Amory had a total of $231,470, compared to $215,969 last year and $230,148 last month.
Nettleton’s $54,272 was higher than $50,803 last month but lower than $54,444 last year.
Hatley’s total of $4,430 was higher than $4,299 last month but slightly lower than $4,486 last year.
