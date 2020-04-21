The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce is baffled and heartbroken for all of its members who have been trying so hard to get through to the U.S. Chamber’s Save Small Business Grant site, but it was given the notice below that applications have now closed.
The chamber has called and emailed the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to seek clarification on how it has met capacity so quickly when businesses couldn’t get on the website to apply. If applications open back up or if the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce hears of any other possible funding options, it will forward that info to you.
The chamber loves and appreciates each and every one of of its members, and thanks them for continuing to support the community. The chamber couldn’t be prouder to call Monroe County home.
Below is a message from U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Applications have closed
We appreciate your interest in the Save Small Business Fund. Due to overwhelming interest in this grant program, we have reached our capacity and we are not accepting new applicants at this time. We know these are difficult times, and we wish we could help everyone who needs it. You can find additional resources to help guide your business through this challenging time at https://www.uschamber.com/save-small-business.