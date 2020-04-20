The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce is aware that the U.S. Chamber’s Save Small Business Grant site has been hit hard with a heavy load due to so many people trying to access the site at once. There has been communication with the U.S. Chamber for a work around, and the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce will update as soon as it knows something.
Please feel free to keep trying. Scroll past the zip code link to the Apply for Grant link just below it. If you have any success getting through, please let us know so we can share tips/tricks and hope for others.
Small businesses are the foundation of our communities and our economy. Employing nearly half the American workforce, they keep our neighborhoods running and make them feel like home. The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic have wrought unprecedented financial uncertainty. These businesses need resources and relief — and they need it now.
That’s why the Save Small Business Fund, a grantmaking initiative funded by contributions from corporate and philanthropic partners, is providing $5,000 in short-term relief to employers across the United States. These one-time supplemental cash grants are for businesses that have between three and 20 employees and operate in an economically vulnerable community.
The grant application went live today, April 20 at 2 p.m. To learn more about the Save Small Business Fund and to apply for a grant, visit savesmallbusiness.com.