AMORY – Barbara Garner and her daughters, Jere Bowen and Melissa Murphy, have been operating their floral business, Amory Flower Shop – alongside Third Avenue South – since 1989. The business previously operated alongside Hatley Road for 16 years prior to then.
When the vintage 1912 former home Amory Flower Shops occupies became available, Garner was immediately interested but had a major problem.
“I didn’t have a dollar when I bought it,” she said.
A sympathetic friend immediately wrote her a check for the $50,000 asking price.
“I passed it along to the seller, and we’ve been here ever since,” she said.
Amory Flower Shop provides flowers for any occasion, such as funerals, weddings and special events. In addition to flowers, the business offers holiday décor, home accessories, gifts, jewelry, gourmet foods and collegiate licensed Items.
Featured items include Aromatique Tyler candles, cheese straws from Mississippi Cheese Straw Factory, Willow Tree resin angel figurines, Vintage Addiction purses, Mud Pie gifts and much more.
Bowen and Murphy also provide interior decorating services to place selections to accent the home. The business also offers complete wedding planning and a bridal registry.
Garner confided that weddings are her favorite occasion but advises couples to keep their wedding simple to provide more money to invest in a place to live.
The ladies of Amory Flower Shop are quick to collaborate with competing colleagues as circumstances may dictate.
“We’re the best of friends with other florists. It’s the kind of relationship I want. We help each other out,” Garner said.