ABERDEEEN – The majority of team members associated with The Pointe shopping center project explained specifics, from architectural plans to drainage, during the planning and zoning commission’s May 10. While the commission has not approved a permit yet, members tentatively agreed to take a telephone vote after a hydraulics study is completed by engineer Dustin Dabbs.
“I’ve been dreaming of this for ages. I’d go by that property and look at it, and we’re finally seeing it come together,” said Ricky Bowen, who owns the property and is part of the development team.
The shopping center will be anchored by a Piggly Wiggly, which is larger than its current location downtown, and will include an urgent care clinic; an athletics store offering shoes and other items; and one other retail parcel.
“Each store is 4,700 square feet in actuality except the Piggly Wiggly, and the Piggly Wiggly is 15,000 square feet,” Bowen said. “The Pig is going to feature a larger store that will actually do food like they do in Amory.”
He said the urgent care clinic will be open from 7 a.m. until midnight and have a nurse practitioner and counselors. Bowen said a charging station will also be available at The Pointe to accommodate four electric vehicles.
Aberdeen native Katina Holliday-Wiseman, who lives in Los Angeles, is the owner of the shopping center.
Dirt work has already begun on the site, located at the intersection of Highways 45 and 8, and a metal building has already been ordered.
John Hanna Jr. of Hanna Contracting assured concerns about drainage for the neighboring Monroe County Agriculture Complex and Fresenius Kidney Care. Water from the location will ultimately flow to a pond next to the Aberdeen Country Club and onward to the city’s drainage ditch that flows alongside Wendy’s.
“All the water that’s there is going that direction, and this new design will continue to catch the water that’s here,” Hanna said.
He said developers are working with the city to try getting a fire hydrant with the new development, which would benefit the agriculture complex and dialysis center.
In other business, Sammie Burroughs Jr. made his first appearance before the planning and zoning commission regarding his interest in opening a bar and grill on property he owns near America’s Best Value Inn.
“Our beer ordinance says you have to have 50 percent of your gross receipts to be food, so have a heavy accent on the grill part,” said planning commissioner Jim Edwards.
City inspector Roy Haynes asked Burroughs to bring blueprints back for further guidance and advised him to apply for his beer permit with the state.
Burroughs also asked about a utility pole being installed on the property for a generator to run his food truck, which planning commissioners said was okay.