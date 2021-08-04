NETTLETON – When Shorty’s Style Shop owner Julie Raper’s parents, Shorty and Bobbie Oliver, started a business in February 1971, generosity was one of its foundations. On Aug. 7, that sense of generosity will continue through more than 20 giveaways as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the business, which doubles as a salon and a boutique.
Shorty’s, located at 111 Buchanan Ave., is Nettleton’s third oldest business. While its focus on haircuts traces back to its beginnings, its boutique is nine years old.
“We’ll be doing the celebration from 8 in the morning til 5 in the evening, and it will be come and go. The main thing is, yes, we want you to come and shop, but my main focus on that day is to get people to register. Because of all the things I have to give away, I want my customers to register and be able to win,” Raper said.
Giveaways include two sets of free haircuts for a year, free manicures for a year, free pedicures for a year, hair coloring for a year, free highlights for a year, free eyebrow waxes for a year, free Scentsy for a year and several other prizes.
“People can register for what they want to win. They will not register just one time; they’ll register for everything they want to win. There will be at least 20 different giveaways that day, and they’ll have a much better chance to win than just one person putting their name in the pot,” she said.
In addition to hosting a store anniversary event each year, Shorty’s also annually hosts its Christmas Extravaganza during the Christmas shopping season. Raper expects Saturday’s event to attract just as many people, if not more.
There will also be free hotdogs, chips and water available at the 50th anniversary celebration.
Before school dismissed for summer vacation, Raper gave $5 gift vouchers to employees of the Nettleton School District. Additionally, she has offered senior citizen discounts and free haircuts for ministers of the gospel.
“We want to be a blessing to others. My daily prayer is when people leave my shop that they feel so much better about themselves than when they came in, and I guess that’s the way my mama and daddy had instilled in me that we are doing services. When your customer is in your chair, they’re your world.
“I feel like my parents would be very proud. Hair is still my main focus, but I think they’d be proud to see something they started carry on. I hope we can carry on for years and years and years for generations to come,” Raper said.
She added Shorty’s Style Shop will participate in Aug. 27’s Paint the Town Red and Blue business open house in Nettleton.