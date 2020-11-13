NETTLETON – Between hair, nails, tanning and outfits, Shorty’s Style Shop offers the services and merchandise to give someone a complete makeover. While one of its claims to fame is being Nettleton’s third oldest business, Shorty’s is widely known as being a Christmas shopping destination, especially through its annual Christmas Extravaganza.
Shorty’s Style Shop’s 4th Annual Christmas Extravaganza will be Nov. 21. The annual event includes sales and giveaways.
“It just started as a simple hometown celebration. People wanted to participate in something local and personable. People just wanted to connect with people from their hometown. They’ve stood in line and visited with each other, and I think they’ve really enjoyed that,” said store owner Julie Raper.
The annual shopping experience predates citywide Christmas open houses. This year, Nettleton’s citywide open house will be held the first weekend of December.
During its Christmas Extravaganza, Shorty’s will follow any COVID-19 safety measures and mandates in place, including the number of customers allowed inside at one time.
This year, VIP tickets have been offered to give shoppers early entry.
“You buy a $20 ticket but you get a $10 shopping pass that night,” Raper said. “During that time, we’ll be giving away prizes every 15 minutes. During the extravaganza, we’ll be giving away prizes every 15 minutes also. I’ll give away a year’s worth of free shopping, which is $25 per month for anything that you can buy from the boutique or anything dealing with hair, nails, massages or even if they want gift cards.”
The year’s worth of free shopping prizes will be given away for VIP ticket holders during early entry and also during the extravaganza itself. Other prizes in the drawings include items such as a Scentsy warmer and a straightening iron.
In addition to the Christmas Extravaganza, Raper plans for the business to be open Sunday afternoons in late November and December, leading up to Christmas.
“I love it. Usually I’m busy doing hair but I get to visit with my customers,” she said of special shopping events.
Shorty’s Style Shop’s boutique was started eight years ago, and it was the town’s first boutique. The business offers clothing and accessories at the best price Raper can offer.
“A lot of times, people want to buy a whole outfit when they’ve got a limited amount they can spend. I don’t want them to just have to come in and pick one thing. I want them to buy the whole thing. It helps that we work together with the hair, nails, massage, tanning and shopping. We try to be a one-stop shop. We’re thankful for anything the customers do,” Raper said.
She said her business has been blessed through the pandemic and she prays for a successful Christmas Extravaganza this year.
“I try to offer fashion but I want to offer something customers are pleased with,” she said. “We try to stock for seasons and events going on in our town.”
The business was originally started by her late parents, Shorty and Bobbie Oliver, who opened it as a barbershop.
“We’ve been blessed to be in business for 49 years. February will be our 50th year in business,” Raper said. “My mom and dad opened the shop, and my dad taught me word of mouth is your best advertisement. One of my main goals I pray about everyday is for people to walk through my door and whatever they’re getting done – hair, nails, massage or shopping – I want them to leave feeling better about themselves.”