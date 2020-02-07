AMORY – The City of Amory and Monroe County Chamber of Commerce are moving ahead in a collaborative effort for site elevation improvements at the Amory Port, as dirt work is currently underway.
“We received an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant specific to Amory Port site for upgrades. We are moving dirt onto the site to raise the elevation in few areas that are below base flood elevation in order to continue to actively market this site to prospective industries and make our site even more shovel-ready,” said Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch.
The port received a Mississippi Department of Transportation intermodal grant for $214,286 last July for the project, which was in the planning stages under former chamber executive director Skip Scaggs.
“The funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission was originally secured by [the late] Sen. Thad Cochran,” Mayor Brad Blalock said last summer.
The project appeared in jeopardy for a while when new flood maps from the Federal Emergency Management Agency were issued identified a portion of the port site as being in a floodplain.
“We didn’t have the needed matching funds on hand for the ARC grant. We were sweating bullets for a while,” Blalock said last summer.
The project is further benefited by an inventory of fill dirt stored nearby that was originally excavated during the construction of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.
Baulch said hopes are to have the site work complete by the end of March.