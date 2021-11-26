Even though the Christmas season creeps ever closer to Halloween each year, the weekend following Thanksgiving is considered to be the official launch of the annual holiday shopping season.
It’s a critical weekend for businesses to end the year in the black, or in a profitable fashion, thus the term Black Friday. On the heels of Black Friday is Small Business Saturday, giving shoppers opportunities to support local businesses.
The mission of Small Business Saturday calls attention to the importance of small businesses and encourages support for small companies, especially at the beginning of the holiday shopping season.
“Local business owners know you, and you know them. In turn, local businesses donate to community causes at more than twice the rate of chain stores. Spending locally instead of online ensures that your sales taxes are reinvested where they belong – in your community,” said Nettleton Main Street Director Dana Burcham.
Aberdeen Visitors’ Bureau Director Tina Robbins said shopping local makes a major impact in the local economy.
“It’s so important this year because merchants have sought out items to have available despite the supply chain issues. Customer service from local merchants is above and beyond chain or big box stores. Local merchants can offer suggestions, do gift wrapping and meet customers at times convenient for them. They accommodate you,” she said.
Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle said the holiday season is the best time of the year to shop local.
"I encourage shoppers to stay off the internet when shopping this holiday season and leave the worry of un-arriving gifts behind,” she said. “Shopping local not only ensures you have the perfect gift, but it also gives the local shops in our town the push they need to keep their doors open leading into the uncertain times of 2022. There is no better feeling than walking downtown into a local shop where nine out of 10 times you personally know the owner or employee, and they give you that warm southern greeting and are dedicated to helping you find that special gift."
Burcham emphasized the importance of community ties that aren’t as common in larger cities and are non-existent in the online marketplace.
“You are their friends and neighbors, and locally owned businesses have a vested interest in knowing how to serve you. They’re passionate about what they do. Why not take advantage of it?,” she said.
Smithville Town Clerk Kim Johnson echoed the same sentiment.
“With existing businesses and future businesses in Smithville offering holiday shopping, local shopping is crucial to the growth and expansion of our town. If we want our community to continue to develop, we have to offer something that other communities don’t, something that’s unique to our city for travelers and provides quality and convenience for residents. Locally owned businesses build strong communities, linking neighbors and contributing to the local community itself. We encourage everyone to shop local. Remember local business owners have a vested interest in our community, our children and their future,” she said.
Riddle said some of the Amory merchants offering special Black Friday promotions include All That & A Little More, which will offer special discounts every hour from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.; Ella B’s Boutique, which will offer 15 percent off regular priced items from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.; and Southern Crossing Outfitters, which will offer doorbusters and special sales from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Corner Flower and Gifts will have a special sale on Small Business Saturday, in addition to offering newly arrived merchandise.