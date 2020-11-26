Even though major retailers have altered their Black Friday schedules this year due to the pandemic, a national drive to support small businesses remains the same. Small Business Saturday, being held Nov. 28, gives shoppers the opportunities to purchase items from their local retailers. It is in its ninth year.
“I’m thinking about everyone I have to shop for for the holidays, and it’s hard to think we don’t have a store that has something for everybody,” said Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch. “One of the positives from the pandemic is it slowed us down enough to pay attention to, ‘Where are the pathways for this dollar. Let me spend my dollars locally to make that bigger impact.
“It’s so much bigger than just helping that business owner. It’s long-term effects with the sales tax revenue that’s generated. I’m so proud of our community. From the merchants’ prospective, they were confident in sales, and sales tax numbers have spoken for themselves.”
People are still urged to follow social distancing and health guidelines through Small Business Saturday.