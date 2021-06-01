According to data from the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s April sales tax diversion, all of Monroe County’s municipalities experienced increases in local purchases compared to the previous month of reporting. The April report is reflective of purchases made during the month of March.
Amory witnessed the most significant increase from $165,806 last month to $231,685 this month. During the same reporting period last year, Amory’s total was $176,998. Aberdeen’s sales tax revenue increased from $60,916 last month to $77,499 this month. It was also an increase from $73,236 this time last year.
Nettlton had the county’s third highest sales tax figure with $49,993, a significant increase from $36,987 last month and $38,393 last year. Smithville’s total of $6,418 was higher than last month’s $5,382 and last year’s $6,160.
For Hatley, the total was $3,660, compared to $2,716 last month and $3,120 last year.