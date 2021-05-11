Most Monroe County municipalities experienced gains in sales taxes compared to the previous reporting period in 2020. However, most of them witnessed decreases compared to the previous month.
The figures are reflective of purchases made locally during the month of February.
Nettleton was the only local city with gains in both categories, according to the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s sales tax diversions to municipalities report for March. Nettleton’s total for this March was $36,987.76, compared to $28,598.13 in March 2020 and $36,127.18 last month.
Amory’s total for this March is $165,806.66, compared to $159,164.44 last March and $181,197.58 last month. For the March report, Aberdeen’s total was $60,916.81, which was a decrease from $64,720.85 this time last year and $64,530.17 last month.
Hatley’s total in the most recent report was $2,716.82, which was an increase from $1,938.10 last year but a decrease from $3,064.60 last month. Smithville’s total was $5,382.48 for the month, which was an increase from $5,363.59 this time last year but a decrease from $5,842.10 last month.