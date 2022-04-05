A slump in local sales after the Christmas season was evident through the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s February sales tax diversion report, which represents spending in January.

Aberdeen’s total of $64,987 was a slight increase from the February 2021 reporting period total of $64,530 but a decrease from last month’s total of $75,722.

Nettleton also witnessed an increase compared to the same time last year, from $36,127 in 2021 to $43,147 this year. The recent total was a decrease from $44,685 last month.

Amory’s total of $180,941 was down from $232,202 last month and $181,197 last year.

Hatley’s total of $2,995 was a decrease from $3,064 last year and $4,036 last month.

Smithville’s total for this reporting period was $5,038, compared to $5,842 last year and $6,207 last month.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus