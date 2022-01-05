AMORY – As of Jan. 1, Bob Forbus’ State Farm agency transitioned to new leadership under Wes Boock. Despite the insurance agent change, there will be no changes to service, location, phone number or staff.
“Stacy [Forbus] and Kristie [Grimes] have over 45 years of combined experience with State Farm here, and we’re very fortunate to have them be able to stay on,” Boock said, adding Trey Spencer recently joined the team.
His previous working experience with Oxford State Farm agent Tom Davis for the past six years has prepared him for this role. He added he is humbled to be selected for this role.
“I’ve been blessed to have a couple of smart and successful mentors in my life, with Bob being one of them. You don’t last 55 years, which is how long he put into it, in any business without doing a lot of things right. I learned a lot from him as far as how to treat people, doing things a certain type of way and setting high standards for yourself and meeting those standards,” Boock said, also crediting Davis. “It is humbling to continue and build upon the rich tradition and high expectations that people rightfully have come to expect from their State Farm agent.”
His two main goals with State Farm are to lean on the Golden Rule in how he operates business and to not leave people with any surprises when it comes to coverage.
“When people have an accident and have a claim, that is not the time for them to get a surprise for what their coverage is or what their policy is,” Boock said.
He graduated from Amory High School in 2009 and went on to attend Itawamba Community College and graduate from Ole Miss with a bachelor’s degree in finance and real estate. He also earned a master’s degree in sports administration from Belmont University.
The opportunity to come home to continue his career is meaningful for him, especially to build upon his grandfather, Bob's, legacy.
“It’s important that I do this in my hometown not only because of Bob but because it’s the community and people I grew up with. It’s the community and people my wife, Caroline, who is from Hatley, grew up with. We have a 11-month-old son and we want him to grow up in this. I think I can make a positive impact in the community and bring something to the community and hopefully in some way enhance the quality of life in some form or fashion for our future generations to keep people here,” he said.
While in Nashville, he worked in fundraising for Vanderbilt University, which is where he found his passion for connecting with people.
“That’s what ultimately led to, ‘I can take this part of what I enjoy doing and bring it in with the finance,’ and it comes together in the insurance industry where you’re meeting people, you’re helping people, you ‘re discovering different needs that people have and then you find a way to make it work for their specific situation,” he said.
He said the past six years have prepared him for the agent role.
I’ve learned from two of the top agents in the entire company. Between the two, I’ve gotten a lot of experience and wisdom on how to do things right and run a successful agency. I’m excited to take things I’ve learned from both and things of my own that I want to implement,” Boock said.
The office provides property, casualty and life insurance and financial services. It is located at 213 Main St. S, and the telephone number is (662) 256-3626. For more information, visit www.SFAgentWes.com.