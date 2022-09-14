ABERDEEN – As an existing Smithville e-commerce business' presence grows online, it is expanding its industrial footprint in Monroe County following board of supervisors action Sept. 6.
After an executive session, supervisors approved the sale of five-plus acres in the Smithville Industrial Park area to Johnson’s Enterprises Inc. Started in 2018, the company is a third-party seller through companies such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart.com.
“It’s for a warehouse/distribution-type facility. It’s an industrial prospect that will bring some new jobs, not a lot of new jobs, to the county, but still it will be a boost in the arm for the Smithville area,” said board attorney David Houston.
The land sale will provide for a new 16,000 square-foot warehouse. Company owner Brandon Johnson said he previously had to purchase three containers to store items, and the warehouse will enable more efficiency for operations.
Upon establishing in Smithville, Johnson’s Enterprises Inc. had two full-time and two or three part-time employees. There are currently six full-time and five part-time employees.
“Right off the bat, we should be hiring one extra full-time person and one extra part-time person. In the start of the second year, we should be able to hire another full-time person and in the third year, another full-time person. We’ll have to see how opportunity presents itself,” Johnson said after the meeting. “I just think the forecast for online sales across the next five years will continue to expand.”
Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch shared her enthusiasm after the meeting.
“It can be very easy to constantly focus on recruitment efforts of a new industry, but that retention and expansion of existing industry is truly the heartbeat of Monroe County and what I’m most passionate about,” she said. “With supply chain and e-commerce growth and Brandon’s business model, I’m really excited he’s in a position to do this and we could support those efforts and expedite those. I feel like in the next few years, there will be a lot more growth for him.”
Increasing costs
County officials are contending with the rising prices of materials and labor, as evident in two projects in particular at Monroe Regional Hospital and the Monroe County Airport.
The county and City of Aberdeen previously discussed using American Rescue Plan Act funds for electrical and plumbing upgrades at the hospital. Houston shared a comprehensive report for the project last week, which was more expensive than expected.
“They need some pretty serious stuff at the hospital,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out what we want to do and how far we want to go with it.”
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West compared the project to a recent Bartahatchie bridge project.
“Are we spending $7 million on what we had or building a new bridge?” he said in posing the question of the best approach.
Earlier this summer, the Monroe County Airport received $171,406 in funding through a Mississippi Department of Transportation multimodal grant for an agriculture apron expansion for the purpose of refilling crop dusters. Whereas the construction estimate was $150,000, the four base bids ranged from roughly $241,000 to $772,120, with alternate bids ranging from approximately $27,000 to $75,930.
The cost of concrete and steel, along with labor issues, were cited as reasons why the bids came in higher than anticipated.
Supervisors took bids under advisement but voted last Friday to reject all bids. Adjustments to the project will be explored.
Although no action was taken, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson presented an overall bid for a pole barn at her office to store county emergency vehicles and a bid for only materials. She has faced issues in getting quotes.
As far as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s part-time training academy, supervisors approved a bid for roughing in plumbing ahead of concrete work.
County solid waste manager Tony Ligon said there was one bid submitted through a reverse auction for a new garbage truck for pick up in Aberdeen and Nettleton after the county absorbs the service. It totaled $287,147, and the truck is expected to arrive in mid-October.
“The biggest thing on it was the time. Most of the trucks are two years out now, and we were asking for a truck in 30 days,” he said.
Ligon also asked supervisors their thoughts about the price of providing dumpsters to Monroe County deer processors.
“Last year, we made $1,627. Just at the transfer station, it cost us $5,268 so we lost just dumping into the transfer station about $3,600,” he said. “If we go up almost three times what we’ve been charging, we’ll almost break even, depending on what kind of deer season we have.”
He said in 2021, the solid waste department collected 166 tons of deer carcasses and 215 tons in 2020.
Commercial dumpster rates were already set to increase Oct. 1 and after discussion, supervisors approved the rates of $136 for four-yard dumpsters and $182 for six-yard dumpsters for the deer carcasses.
In other business
In the matter of Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s ongoing pilot storm shelter reimbursement program, Bogan asked Sanderson if she has heard about the status about applications. She has helped several people in applying but said the deadline to apply is Oct. 31 and expects to learn more after then.
Monroe County Airport Manager Wes Kirkpatrick said the Aero English Hangar was recently gifted to the airport by Scribner Equipment Company.
During his input, county administrator Bob Prisock said Three Rivers Planning and Development District will offer Medicare consultation again this year during the open enrollment period in October through December. He said there will be no changes compared to last year as far as Amory being the host site Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and Aberdeen being a host site Tuesdays and Thursdays. More details will be shared at a later date.
During his input, West asked about previous discussion regarding a potential gas line to provide for prospective industries in Prairie. He noted parties who were part of the original discussion will be contacted about the possibility.
Board members approved for Bogan to make a $500 rural recreation donation to Victory Temple Outreach Ministry and also a $1,000 donation to the NAACP. District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware was approved to provide for two folding tables for the Aberdeen High School booster club, with funds to come from his rural recreation fund.
Prisock submitted a letter to board members he drafted asking state leaders if the four-lane status of Highway 25 in Amory is still a possibility.
Supervisors approved for Faith West of Prairie to serve an unexpired term on the Tombigbee Regional Library System Board of Directors following a recent resignation. She will serve until Sept. 30, 2024.
