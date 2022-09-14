mcj-2022-09-14-news-tuesday-supervisors

Brandon Johnson carries boxes of a laser game at his e-commerce business, Johnson Enterprises Inc., in 2018 shortly after it opened in Smithville. Last week, the board of supervisors approved the sale of land at Smithville Industrial Park, which will provide space for a 16,000 square-foot warehouse for the expanding business.  

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

ABERDEEN – As an existing Smithville e-commerce business' presence grows online, it is expanding its industrial footprint in Monroe County following board of supervisors action Sept. 6.

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

  • Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus