ABERDEEN – The recent sale of the former Central Insurance building at the intersection of Commerce and Meridian streets isn’t as much a sign of confidence for downtown development but rather a continuation of momentum for Main Street.
Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett remains positive through the COVID-19 pandemic and even forecasts its aftermath to be a change of pace in a good direction.
“I really think this is a God thing. I think God has said, ‘Y’all need to be still and look at what good can come and the good you’ve got,’” she said.
Darin Buller of Prairie closed on the three-story building and plans to open a retail business on the bottom floor within the next two to three months and four upstairs apartments on the second and third floors in months to follow.
“What drew me to Aberdeen is the downtown is always busy. There are things always going on there for a small town. The real estate property is relatively inexpensive for what it is. I see some potential growth there and some potential opportunity,” Buller said.
Just across Meridian Street, Angie Gates was drawn to the former Maier’s Jewelry building late last year, and closing on it made a longtime dream of opening a retail business a reality. After two months of renovating the space, she opened Corner 101 Boutique in February.
“One day I was driving through Aberdeen and I stopped at the four-way stop, and it was like the building was lit up,” she said. “Coming to Aberdeen was not my goal but once I got here, it was like everybody welcomed me in and said, ‘We’re so happy to have you here.’ It really made me feel good and feel wanted and be a part of whatever is going on here in Aberdeen. After that, you just fall in love with it. All of the other merchants on Main Street have been wonderful and kind, and they act excited that I’m here.”
Even with the statewide shelter-in-place order stalling the retail sector’s in-store activity, Tackett has been approached by people interested in opening new businesses downtown. Even with financial uncertainty for the future, donations have continued for the ongoing Aberdeen Main Street-led project of purchasing the Parkway Hotel. Donations collected to date total approximately $80,000.
Although a date is to be determined, Tackett added Aberdeen Main Street’s farmers market will return soon at the depot and expects it to be better than in previous years.
“I love seeing the push to shop local, eat local and buy local. That covers it all,” she said.