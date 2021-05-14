AMORY – Deanna Williams started out as an employee of Sunnydaze Tanning Company in Amory in 2014 and worked her way to becoming the owner – twice.
“I sold the business, missed it and got it back in November 2019,” she said.
She rebranded the business as The Grey Gypsy. She plans to keep the business alongside Main Street for the long-term instead of looking for another place with more room to grow.
The core business is tanning bed sessions, which are available 24/7 to customers buying packages permitting them to come at their convenience to work on their tans. Williams also offers spray tans she applies to clients herself.
She juggles nursing school while running the business on weekends. Employees help customers during the week.
In addition to tanning services, retail includes seasonal women’s wear, such as sun dresses during warmer seasons and sweaters during the cooler months. Williams also does her own custom-printed T-shirts.
The Grey Gypsy offers a complete line of skin care products by Hempz and Sunstyle Catwalk Sunless mousse for year-round tans.
The store is making a good rebound after a year closed due to the pandemic.
“We’re doing well, thanks to loyal customers. I know my clients by their first names. We’ve become an extended family,” Williams said.
The Grey Gypsy offers a cozy place for her customers to come and hang out, even if they’re not working on a tan.
“People want to sit down and talk. I want to provide the place,” Williams said.