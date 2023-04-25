Monroe County’s agriculture sector took a significant loss due to March 24’s tornado, which struck farms and timber acreage in Egypt, Wren, Amory and areas outside of Smithville. Through separate estimates, damage to agriculture structures and timber totaled $2,788,576.
The EF-3 tornado’s path was 37 miles, mostly in Monroe County.
Through a Mississippi State Extension Service assessment dated March 31, 25 total damage assessments were completed, which indicated 60 structures destroyed, 16 with major damage, 11 with minor damage, and 16 others were affected.
Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
The estimated value of property damaged is $1,622,960 for Monroe County. The figure does not include production loss, debris removal from pastures or fence damage.
The USDA is estimating costs associated with debris removal and fence damage.
As far as the county’s timber industry, the estimated timber value impacted totaled $1,165,616.
The Mississippi Forestry Commission conducted flight surveys March 27 in Monroe, Carroll, Humphreys, Montgomery, Sharkey and Itawamba counties, which indicted $8,029,934 in estimated timber value impacted by the March 24 tornadoes.
The dollar amount was based on average quarterly prices from analytical resource, Silvastat 360.
According to the survey, Monroe County’s EF-3 tornado damaged 170 acres of pines, 590 acres of hardwoods and 180 acres of mixed acres, equaling 940 acres.