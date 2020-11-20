ABERDEEN – In the coming weeks, Aberdeen’s attributes will be seen by a broader audience thanks to the Mississippi Tourism Recovery Fund, which is provided through the CARES Act.
“We were awarded $87,000, which is allowing us to promote Aberdeen on a national stage,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins. “Aberdeen will be featured as a Mississippi destination to visit responsibly.”
Attractions such as the Mississippi Blues Trail, Christmas in Aberdeen, the town’s historic homes and Blue Bluff are among small town qualify of life attributes to be featured through an upcoming advertising campaign.
Aberdeen will be featured in the magazines – Good Housekeeping, which will be released Nov. 17, and Woman’s Day, which will be released Nov. 24. Additionally, the campaign includes the January edition of Southern Living and the January/February edition of USA Today Special Edition.
Aberdeen’s USA Today ad will be included with an editorial about Black History Month and feature the town’s newly designed Black History Trail.
The Tourism Recovery Fund will also allow for multimedia marketing and other advertising for travel publications and tourism development.
Events drawing in visitors from other states and countries include the Aberdeen Pilgrimage and Bukka White Blues Festival, which were both canceled this year due to the pandemic.
“We’re able to promote Pilgrimage with the new spring dates (April 16-18) to be able to draw in a larger audience,” Robbins said. “We’ll be producing videos for our website and social media to promote Aberdeen as one of Mississippi’s certified retirement hometown cities.”
The funds will also help provide for new brochures and maps for kiosks in town, Aberdeen-branded personal protective equipment and a search engine optimization campaign for the AVB’s website.