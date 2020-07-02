AMORY – Last week’s official opening of Tractor Supply Company means roughly 15 new jobs created for Amory’s retail sector and an array of items from pet care to power equipment available for shoppers.
The store opened at noon June 26 and joins other nearby locations in Columbus, Starkville and Tupelo. The company is opening 80 to 100 new stores across the nation per year, according to store manager Sandy Goodwin.
She said due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are no grand opening plans for the store.
Tractor Supply Company occupies the former Fred’s building, which closed last summer.