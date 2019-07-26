AMORY – True Temper Sports, a sporting goods manufacturer with a legacy of over 100 years of providing premium performance equipment to professional and amateur athletes alike, is unifying its breadth of products under one name, TRUE Sports.
True Temper built its reputation by manufacturing elite golf shafts used by top professional golfers around the world, but it also has decades of experience designing and producing high performance hockey and lacrosse equipment, most recently under its TRUE brand.
“Given the current aggressive growth rates and continued future expansion across all of our product categories, now is the perfect time to unify our brands and our company under one banner, cementing our position as a leader in performance sports products,” said Jeremy Erspamer, CEO and president of TRUE Sports.
“Combining our company under the TRUE Sports brand creates greater synergies amongst all of our departments and global locations, encourages enhanced collaboration and harnesses a united enthusiasm for what we love doing.”
Already renowned for its premium golf, hockey and lacrosse equipment, TRUE Sports is thrilled to expand its portfolio to include the new Diamond Science division. This exciting new launch in September 2019 will be another chapter in a storied history of innovation and introduction of game-changing products. This category entrance will cap off a year of growth that includes the creation of Aura figure skates and the recently completed acquisition of Accra golf shafts, a leader in high-performance shafts favored by club fitters throughout the world.
“We are extraordinarily proud of our celebrated heritage creating equipment used to win championships at the highest level of sports and helping amateurs improve their performance. Having said that, our best is still ahead of us. We will continue ceaselessly pursuing product innovation and enhanced customer experiences, because we know good isn’t good enough, we aspire to greatness,” Erspamer said.