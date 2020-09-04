ABERDEEN – Kathy Lusby, who opened Twisted Twig last September, has made floral arrangements for years while nurturing a love for seasonal holiday décor. Those two loves found a place under the same roof at the Twisted Twig, a store fulfilling her lifelong dream of owning a business.
“I had worked for Sam Criddle two different times and did weddings and parties on the weekends and even sometimes after I got off work when I was with the chamber. My family has always been a big part of it,” she said. “This is like a big dream, and it happened. [Aberdeen Main Street Director] Ann [Tackett] found the space, and [my son-in-law] Tyler [Wilemon] pushed me. He said, ‘You’re doing it.’”
Twisted Twig offers a bridal registry, and products include seasonal dishes, décor, napkins and paper plates; consignment items such as Brick and Phyllis Young’s arts and crafts; jewelry; locally made candles; dip mixes, jams, jellies, soup mixes and pickles; Sparrow’s Nest decorative gourds; glasses; hand towels; and spa items.
She captures the holiday spirit through the store’s frequently changing products and atmosphere. Lusby’s love for the holidays is an extension of her own home’s decorations.
“George Menetre nicknamed me Ms. Holiday because I always had something in my yard for every holiday,” Lusby said.
The store began to offer its autumn and Halloween selection in late August, which is already gaining support.
“I had a lady come in who said, ‘I’m over summer and ready for fall,’” Lusby said, adding she made her a fall wreath. “I hope this year will be the same as last year. In September, people are ready for a change from summer and may want a wreath, pumpkin decorations or something for their mantle.”
On the floral side of the business, she also makes fresh funeral sprays and wedding arrangements, offers silk flowers and houseplants and decorates homes.
She partly credits her husband, David; daughters, Courtney Hill and Whitney Wilemon; grandson, Cooper Hill; and son-in-law, Shawn Hill, for helping her make the gift shop a continued success. She added her youngest grandsons, Grayson and Hayes, have even helped.
“They spent a lot of time here this summer. Grayson got out back and picked up pine cones and said to charge 10 cents a piece for them. Some of my friends have come in and said, ‘Give me a dollar’s worth of pine cones,’” she said.
Lusby also credits loyal customer support for a good first year.
“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the people. People really do shop local, and we help each other out. Even in the midst of COVID, when stores are closing, we’ve done okay,” she said.
She has had a great working relationship with neighboring businesses, Corner 101 and the Blue Owl, through promoting each other.
“We try to offer something no one else has. I think in this town, we offer something that you can’t get at the mall,” Lusby said.