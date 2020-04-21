Update: The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce received correspondence from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Tuesday addressing an overload of traffic to its website once the application process began for its Save Small Business Grant application period. The U.S. chamber stated it prepared for significant web traffic, and the demand overwhelmed the system.
“We received more than 15,000 applicants in minutes and, while we will begin awarding grants this week based on existing donations, we are no longer able to accept applications. Those who did submit an application will be notified if it results in a grant,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation President Carolyn Cawley.
The letter added, “Charities like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation can and will support small employers in many ways – including financial assistance where possible – but it will not be enough.”
The U.S. chamber’s website, uschamber.com, will continue to provide updates on the status of federal assistance programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as guides to help small businesses apply for and receive assistance.
Original article:
The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce is baffled and heartbroken for all of its members who have been trying so hard to get through to the U.S. Chamber’s Save Small Business Grant site, but it was given the notice below that applications have now closed.
The chamber has called and emailed the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to seek clarification on how it has met capacity so quickly when businesses couldn’t get on the website to apply. If applications open back up or if the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce hears of any other possible funding options, it will forward that info to you.
The chamber loves and appreciates each and every one of of its members, and thanks them for continuing to support the community. The chamber couldn’t be prouder to call Monroe County home.
Below is a message from U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Applications have closed
We appreciate your interest in the Save Small Business Fund. Due to overwhelming interest in this grant program, we have reached our capacity and we are not accepting new applicants at this time. We know these are difficult times, and we wish we could help everyone who needs it. You can find additional resources to help guide your business through this challenging time at https://www.uschamber.com/save-small-business.