Riley Real Estate, LLC("B. Riley”) is acting as real estate advisor toUnited Furniture Industries, Inc. (the “Debtor”) in connection with its Chapter 11 liquidation and has commenced the sale process for the Lane Furniture real estate portfolio on behalf of the Debtor.
The properties include warehouse space, a lumber yard and a location for various uses in Amory, production space in Nettleton and warehouse space in Wren.
Other properties are located in Belden, Okolona, Tupelo, Vardaman and North Carolina.
Founded in 1912, Lane Furniture operated as one of the largest upholstered furniture manufacturers and distributors in the United States. Its real estate portfolio includes 14 properties strategically located throughout Mississippi and North Carolina with 5 million square feet and more than 700 acres of core manufacturing, warehouse and distribution facilities, in addition to vacant land holdings.
This sale offers opportunities for local redevelopment and provides the necessary infrastructure to support a broad range of new manufacturing and distribution uses. Offers for the full portfolio, a subset, and individual properties will be considered.
Stalking horse bids will be accepted through May 12, 2023. The portfolio will be sold at a concluding auction, tentatively scheduled for late June 2023. Formal bidding and sale procedures were filed with, and are subject to the approval of the Bankruptcy Court.