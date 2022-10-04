U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack designated nine Mississippi counties as the primary natural disaster area. Producers in Alcorn, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Pontotoc, Tishomingo and Union counties who suffered losses caused by drought (Fast Track) beginning July 5, 2022 may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.
Farmers qualifying for emergency loans may borrow as much as 100 percent of their actual production loss or the amount needed to restore their operation to its pre-disaster condition, whichever is less, or refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Producers in the contiguous Mississippi counties of Benton, Calhoun, Clay, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lowndes, Panola, Prentiss, Tate, Tippah, Webster and Yalobusha are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is April 26, 2023.
FSA has a variety of additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include: Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; and the Tree Assistance Program.