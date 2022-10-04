U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack designated nine Mississippi counties as the primary natural disaster area. Producers in Alcorn, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Pontotoc, Tishomingo and Union counties who suffered losses caused by drought (Fast Track) beginning July 5, 2022 may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.

