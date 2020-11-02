AMORY – Amory was one of five northeast Mississippi communities recently awarded a Community Development Grant by the Mississippi Main Street Association. Amory Main Street Director Alyssa Benedict said the $2,500 grant will be directed to a project to improve Vinegar Bend.
“We want to add some aspects to the historic Vinegar Bend area of Main Street to put a face with the name, so to speak,” she said. “We’re purchasing Welcome to Vinegar Bend signs along with wayfinding signage.”
The purpose of the Community Development Grants is to stimulate development, improvement and revitalization of historic downtown business districts.
The area of Amory once regarded as the wrong side of town has experienced a rebirth of appeal as a tourist attraction with the placement of the blues trail marker.
Local business owner Carla Glasgow is regarded as the Queen of Vinegar Bend and she represents the third generation of a family who has played a huge part in a piece of Amory’s history.
She shared details of forthcoming projects to be funded by the grant.
“Our Main Street Revitalization Vinegar Bend plans include metal artwork in the shapes of musical equipment and notes to be placed in the two pocket parks flanking The Coffee Pot,” she said. “We’re also going to add signs on several corners that will point to the directions of different types of businesses in our downtown area. Last but not least, we will be starting on a large building putting up a special mural that reflects special people from our town.”
She said the mural’s location and more details about the project will come later.