AMORY – Waitr’s widespread appeal in Mississippi has triggered the restaurant on-demand food app to expand its service to Amory. Delivery service has launched in the city, increasing Waitr’s footprint in the state. Waitr is looking to hire additional contract drivers for the area.
Waitr is kicking off its debut in Amory with special free delivery. Anyone in the city can get their food delivery free by using the Waitr app. This limited-time offer is good for all orders no matter whether you order one meal or meals for whole family.
The Waitr app is simple to use. After creating an account, you choose a restaurant, browse the fully customizable menu, select your items and tap to submit the order with a credit card. The app can also be used for carryout orders. In addition, ordering is also available at waitrapp.com.
Those interested in driving for the company in Amory can apply at waitrapp.com.
Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options.
Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores.
As of March 31, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in small- and medium-sized markets in the United States in more than 800 cities.