Aberdeen Wendy's general manager Latoya Ware was selected for the third time as one of the fast food franchise's top 200 general managers. General managers at more than 7,000 locations in 30 countries were assessed for the honor.
RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL
Ware is pictured with her management team of Abbrevian Howell, Kathy Ledbetter and Rochell Washington, who she credits for her success.
ABERDEEN – Wendy’s general manager Latoya Ware pulled off a three-peat in making the company’s list of the top 200 general managers. She previously earned the honor for 2019 and 2020.
General managers from 7,000 Wendy’s locations in 30 countries were evaluated for the designation.
Ware credits her outgoing personality, knowing her customers and her management team of Abbrevian Howell, Kathy Ledbetter and Rochell Washington to her success.
“It’s not just a one person thing. I don’t run this restaurant by myself. If I didn’t have my management staff and my employees, I wouldn’t be where I am today, as well as my community. It definitely takes a village to run this store, run this organization and even be mentioned as one of the top 200, so I take no credit for myself,” she said.
“I have a very good ratio of repeat customers because I try to get to know them on a one-on-one basis, not just a ‘Welcome to Wendy’s’ thing. It’s a ‘Welcome to Wendy’s, Mr. Ronald’ or ‘Welcome to Wendy’s, Ms. Smith,’” she added.
Ware said community involvement through her church, advocating for the homeless and supporting law enforcement helped her earn a spot in the top 200 list.
“That plays a big part in it – just getting to know your community, getting involved and being active,” she said.
She has worked for the company for 12 years, which includes time serving at Wendy’s locations in Amory and Columbus. After nine and a half of those years in Aberdeen, she is transitioning into a district manager’s role. She’ll ultimately oversee seven Wendy’s locations.
