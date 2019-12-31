HATLEY - Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley received preliminary autopsy results related to a Monday morning house fire that claimed the life of a Hatley woman.
Gurley said Barbara Justice, 76, has been identified as the victim.
The State Medical Examiner was able to identify the body after matching an internal medical device.
The cause of Justice's death is pending due to a continued investigation of the fire by the State Fire Marshal and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory is handling funeral arrangements.