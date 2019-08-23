ABERDEEN – Following a 20 minute-long executive session Friday morning, the Monroe County Board of Supervisors approved for Curtis Knight to serve as interim sheriff for the remainder of the year. Kevin Crook was approved as chief deputy.
Knight will serve the unexpired term of Cecil Cantrell, who turned in his resignation effective immediately Tuesday afternoon.
District 2 Supervisor Joseph Richardson confirmed Cantrell’s resignation Tuesday, adding Monroe County Chief Deputy Knight would assume the leadership of the sheriff’s office until supervisors named the interim sheriff.
The day after Cantrell’s resignation, a representative from the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office confirmed an affidavit was sent to the county alleging Cantrell’s involvement with a work center inmate assembling his campaign signs in April.
County attorney Candy Blalock said the county does not have any interest in pursuing the misdemeanor charge related to the affidavit. She also confirmed Cantrell's resignation stemmed from the affidavit.
In July, after a video surfaced online of the inmate assembling signs, Cantrell denied involvement, saying it stemmed to “dirty, rotten politics.”
Kevin Crook, who defeated Cantrell and Kennedy Meaders in Aug. 6’s Democratic primary, will begin his role as sheriff in January when the new term begins. Wednesday, his Republic opponent, Andy Hood, dropped out of the race.
Hood told the Monroe Journal Wednesday morning he never had any intention to run against Crook.