AMORY • Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy and U.S. Army veteran Dylan Pickle, 24, will be laid to rest Thursday at 3 p.m at Haughton Memorial Park.
He died early Sunday morning following an accident at a checkpoint in Hamilton. He and a second deputy, Zack Wilbanks, were struck by a vehicle. Wilbanks continues to recover from the accident.
Prior to serving for the MCSO, Pickle served his country in the U.S. Army. He was awarded three medals for his heroism in Syria.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook will officiate the funeral, and pallbearers will be Shane Starling, Trever Cantrell, Stone Hunter, Brandon Allen, Drew Jones, Ryan Benson, Cody Holloway and Ethan Bell.
Visitation before the service is not open to the public. Local law enforcement officers and military officials who served alongside Pickle are invited to attend the visitation from 1 until 2:45 p.m., with social distancing being observed, at First United Methodist Church.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Dylan Pickle Scholarship Fund at Renasant Bank, 201 North Main St., Amory, MS 38821 or to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, 700 North Meridian St., Aberdeen, MS 39730.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.