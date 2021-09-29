ABERDEEN – Back in the ‘80s, DJ Happy Butch Luke was a staple not only on the radio but also at school dances, wedding receptions and most notably at the Columbus hotspot, The Club, filling dance floors by playing the songs that defined the decade.
For one night only Oct. 2, he’ll drop the bomb to shake the Aberdeen Country Club all night long to raise funds for a service dog for 5-year-old Eli Allen, who was diagnosed with autism at 18 months old.
“We just noticed he never started talking and didn’t play the peek-a-boo games and wave bye bye or anything like that. He just stopped developing really. He never started saying Mama or Daddy until age 3,” said his mother, Haylee. “He’s very smart, very intelligent, very loving. A lot of people, when they think about autism, think anti-social. He’s at the complete opposite end of the spectrum where he’s almost overly social.”
She said in crowd settings, he gets anxious and upset and can’t calm down. Little instances such as music being too loud or a song he doesn’t like can also upset Eli.
After researching, Eli’s parents saw how much a service dog could help. The cost for a legitimate service dog to meet his needs is close to $20,000.
Eli is a very active child, so in addition to helping keep him calm, the service dog can help protect him.
“Eli is considered a runner and he is as quick as a ninja. He has no concept of danger at all,” said his grandmother, Darla Wofford.
Haylee added Eli doesn’t understand the concept that there are bad people in the world and there’s potential danger with strangers.
“You can tether the child to the dog and when they try to run, the dog just sits down. It keeps them from running off and going with anybody they’re not supposed to. They can also be trained to where the dog knows his scent. If by chance he did ever get away from us, the dog will know his scent and can track him,” Haylee said.
Eli received early intervention therapy at a young age and started utilizing services through the T.K. Martin Center at Mississippi State University at age 3.
‘I Wanna Go Back’
Back in the ‘80s, people in Aberdeen hung out in parking lots of former businesses such as Walmart, NBC bank and the Sewing Center while in town. Many of those nights, though, were just the warm-up for trips to Columbus to party at The Club.
“[Eli’s grandfather] David [Wofford] wanted to do a throwback to the ‘80s at The Club for when we young and dumb, and now we’re all old and dumb,” said Shea Cain, who is helping organize the fundraiser.
He hopes the fundraiser will pull in more people from Amory, Hamilton, Columbus and surrounding areas who partied at The Club, especially since DJ Happy Butch Luke will be playing songs from the era.
“He was a DJ at WHKW 98.1. That was our radio station we jammed to. This was back during cassette tape days. Butch Luke was the DJ at The Club. Butch Luke was the DJ at many-a wedding reception, class reunions….he was at one of my proms at the old armory,” Cain said. “Happy Butch has been in Aberdeen and all around. He’s been in broadcasting all of his life. He’s like a local celebrity.”
The fundraiser includes hors d’oeuvres by Jennifer Turner, which begin at 6 p.m., with music beginning at 8 p.m. Several families and individuals who have donated to the cause will also be recognized.
Advanced tickets, which are $25, are available at the Aberdeen Country Club. They’ll be available at the door Saturday night too.
For anyone interested in making donations for Eli’s service dog, an account is set up at Cadence Bank labeled James Allen/Eli’s Special Account.