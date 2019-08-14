ABERDEEN – With several previous “A Night in the Country” performances at the Elkin Theatre, a packed house was entertained by a Grand Ole Opry-style tribute to traditional country music. Five days after its last performance in 2017, the concert series’ founder, ‘Country’ Jack Harper, passed away.
“It killed us when he died. This show is falling on the second anniversary of his death,” said Matt Butler, fiddle player of the Silver Eagle Band. “All of us got hooked up with him in 2001 at the Pickin’ Parlor in Vinegar Bend. He was there the first night and he was a natural on stage. He knew how to interact with the audience and he knew his country music. We were good friends, and he took to us like a fish out of water.”
Since “A Night in the Country” at the Elkin Theatre, the Silver Eagle Band has performed as the house band.
On Aug. 17, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., it will continue the tradition with new and returning performers, including Chris Williams of Hamilton, Alabama; Jessica Horton of Columbus; Monroe County’s Lisa Dement; Okolona native turned Nashville musician Ben Hall; Danny Hathcock of Amory; and Chance Moore of Okolona. Kay Bain of Tupelo is also anticipated to sing as well.
Bobby Cleveland of Amory will serve as the emcee.
The show will follow the same format as 2017’s “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes?,” which featured covers of traditional country hits.
“We don’t have many music shows left and we don’t have traditional country like we used to,” Butler said.
For advanced tickets and information, call the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau at 369-9440 or the Elkin Theatre box office line at 369-5372.