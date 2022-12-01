mcj-2019-08-21-news-night-of-country-horton

Jessica Horton of Columbus sings a Patsy Cline song during "A Night in the Country" at Aberdeen's Elkin Theatre in 2019. Saturday's Christmas-inspired show will be the first "Night in the Country" performance in Aberdeen since then, and Horton will be the featured artist. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

ABERDEEN – Classic country music will be accentuated with a holiday tone for Dec. 3’s “A Night in the Country: Country Christmas” at the Elkin Theatre.

