Jessica Horton of Columbus sings a Patsy Cline song during "A Night in the Country" at Aberdeen's Elkin Theatre in 2019. Saturday's Christmas-inspired show will be the first "Night in the Country" performance in Aberdeen since then, and Horton will be the featured artist.
ABERDEEN – Classic country music will be accentuated with a holiday tone for Dec. 3’s “A Night in the Country: Country Christmas” at the Elkin Theatre.
The “Night in the Country” series’ last performance at the Elkin Theatre was in 2019, paying tribute to its originator, the late ‘Country’ Jack Harper.
“COVID cleared out for the biggest part, and we had a lot of people asking when we’d do another show at the Elkin, so we thought let’s try something different,” said Steve Butler of the Silver Eagle Band, which serves as the house band for the Grand Ole Opry-style show.
Additionally, Saturday’s event will feature Lisa Dement and Belle Frantz, both of Hamilton; Danny Hathcock of Hatley; Jessica Horton of Columbus; Chance Moore of Okolona; and Larry Cantrell and Lauren Stewart, both of Tremont.
“It’s a mixture of classic country and Christmas music. We’re doing something different by having a featured artist, Jessica Horton, who will do a 30-minute performance. She’s got a Christmas CD out and will be performing several songs from it,” Butler said.
While the Silver Eagle Band performs monthly at Tremont’s Tammy Wynette Legacy Center, Butler said it will host scaled down shows at the Elkin Theatre each month beginning in January.
Saturday’s show begins at 6:30 p.m., and doors open at 6 p.m.
Advanced tickets at the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau are $12. They’re $15 at the door. For more information, call (662) 369-9440.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.