Congratulations to Bode Robinson and his parents, Dr. Michael and Stacey Robinson of Aberdeen, upon winning a $529 Mississippi Affordable College Savings scholarship. Bode, who was born at 6:59 p.m. May 29 at North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital, was one of two winners of a Baby Contest in celebration of National 529 College Savings Day, May 29. State Treasurer David McRae and College Savings Mississippi offered scholarships to the two babies born closest to, at or after 5:29 a.m. and 5:29 p.m. that day at 29 Mississippi hospitals. The 5:29 a.m. baby was born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto. All babies born on May 29 at participating hospitals, which also included NMMC Gilmore-Amory and NMMC-West Point, received an “I’m a 529 Baby” bib.
Bode weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19.5 inches long. He was also welcomed by his 2-year-old brother, A.J.