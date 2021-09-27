ABERDEEN – Members of the public joined the Tombigbee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the William Gray Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution Sept. 17 to commemorate the 234th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution at a ceremony on the steps of City Hall.
“It’s a time to celebrate as a country. Those written words represent us. In order for us to do what is right, we have to believe in our Constitution and trust our Constitution,” said Mayor Charles Scott.
The event included the Pledge of Allegiance; a salute to the state flag; and the reading of a proclamation celebrating the 234th anniversary of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution, America’s Creed and the preamble of the Constitution.
At 3 p.m., participants joined in with local churches and people throughout the nation by ringing bells to celebrate Constitution Day.
“There are two important documents in our American history – the Declaration of Independence that was signed on July 4, 1776, and we celebrate that day with great gusto. Sept. 17 is not celebrated quite like it should be,” said DAR Tombigbee Chapter Regent Polly Grimes.
She said the DAR initiated the observance of Constitution Week in 1955 when it petitioned Congress to designate the event.