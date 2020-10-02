ABERDEEN – St. John’s Episcopal Church will carry on a long-standing tradition Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. through a Blessing of the Pets.
Anyone wishing to join is invited to bring his or her pets to be blessed. The event coincides with the Feast of St. Francis.
St. Francis of Assisi, who was declared Patron Saint of Ecology by Pope John Paul II in 1979, believed all creatures should praise God. He also believed humans are responsible for being stewards of nature.
During the event, pets receive a prayer and are marked with the sign of the cross.
The event will be held in St. John’s Episcopal Church’s back parking lot, located at the intersection of College Place and Columbus Street.