ABERDEEN - Weather permitting, Aberdeen Church of Christ will host a free screening of "Luca" July 10 as part of its drive-in movie series. The movie will begin at 8 p.m., or closer to dark.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Managing Editor
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.