ABERDEEN – From screenings to demonstrations to voter registration, a community health fair Jan. 30 at Aberdeen High School’s gym will offer a range of free services. The event, which will be from 3:30 until 7 p.m., is being presented by the Aberdeen Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization.
It’s not only being held for students but for all community members.
“We wanted the kids to be totally healthy and want their parents to be aware of everything that’s available in our area. This is a community-wide health fair that’s free, and there’s no set-up fee for vendors,” said AES PTO Vice President Willie Mae Johnson.
There will be blood pressure and blood sugar checks; bone density, hearing and vision screenings; CPR demonstrations; and mental wellness checks.
“We’ve had a lot of issues in our area with bullying, and suicide has been up. Talking about it is a stigma, especially in the black community. Mental health is a must, and that’s why talking about it is so important,” Johnson said.
She said Essence Walker of Faith, Love, Hope Counseling Service and representatives from LIFECORE Health Group will be present for mental health checks.
Others planning on having booths include the Monroe County Extension Service; the U.S. Corps of Engineers teaching water safety; the Mississippi Department of Health; beautician Pheleshia Buchanan teaching hair treatment and eyelash safety; Helen Boerner of the Tobacco-Free Coalition of Monroe and Itawamba Counties; recruiters from the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force; the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s Office doing voter registration; members of the Aberdeen police and fire departments, MedStat and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office; North Mississippi Medical Center – Tupelo and West Point; Reliant Healthcare; LueZarah Robinson Health Care; the Aberdeen School District Food Service Department; Jo Cunningham; Monroe Regional Hospital; Pressicare Personal Care Home; and Vaughn’s Beauty College. Local pharmacists are also set to attend.
AHS students will go through the health fair from 2 until 3 p.m., and the public can begin coming at 3:30 p.m. after the buses department from campus.
The AES PTO is picking up momentum and plans to present more events.
“We wanted to do something positive. There has been such much negative news about Aberdeen, and we want people to know something positive is happening here,” said AES PTO President Tashanda White.