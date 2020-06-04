ABERDEEN – People looking for locally grown and homemade goods can find them Friday mornings throughout the summer as the Aberdeen Main Street kicks off its new season June 5.
The market, located at Main Street’s depot at 319 S. Chestnut St., is open from 8 until 11 a.m.
“We will be following social distancing rules, and everything will be safe,” said Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett.
Historically, the farmers market has offered items such as fresh produce, baked goods and fresh eggs. Any vendors interested in participating may call 319-7183.