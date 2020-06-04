mcj-2020-06-03-news-farmers-market-kickoff

Larry Haywood pays Mary Gunn for a bag of vegetables at the Aberdeen Main Street farmers market last summer. The market, located at the intersection of Chestnut and Commerce streets, opens this week and will be open every Friday through the summer from 8 until 11 a.m.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

ABERDEEN – People looking for locally grown and homemade goods can find them Friday mornings throughout the summer as the Aberdeen Main Street kicks off its new season June 5.

The market, located at Main Street’s depot at 319 S. Chestnut St., is open from 8 until 11 a.m.

“We will be following social distancing rules, and everything will be safe,” said Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett.

Historically, the farmers market has offered items such as fresh produce, baked goods and fresh eggs. Any vendors interested in participating may call 319-7183.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus