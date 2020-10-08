ABERDEEN – For the second year in a row, First United Methodist Church is partnering with Walgreens to offer flu shots to the community. Additionally, pneumonia shots will be available at the drive-thru event being held Oct. 12 from 3 until 6 p.m.
“We’ll have different flu shots for senior adults and older children. With the pneumonia shots, you can take them both on the same day,” said church member Teresa Johnson.
The event will be set up under the awning at the church’s back entrance.
“People should bring their insurance cards and please wear short sleeves. It makes it easier to roll up your sleeves for the shots,” Johnson said.
Last year’s event was organized at the last minute but because of its success, Walgreens pharmacist and FUMC member Tori Henley asked about the possibility of the church hosting another one this year.
“We want to do things for the community, and this is one way to give back,” Johnson said. “Our church adopted a second-grade class at Aberdeen Elementary School, and we’ve given masks, hand wipes and school supplies. Hopefully, we’ll do more special things like Halloween treats. We also do a lot to help Loaves and Fishes [Food Pantry]. Health-wise, this is something very easy. We just provide a place for the flu shots and get the word out.”
First United Methodist Church is located at 300 College Pl. For more information, call the church office at 369-8135 Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.