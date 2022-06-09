Flora Outlaw, left, and Ruth Carter stand in front of Ruth's Warehouse, which was recognized by the Aberdeen Garden Club with Flora's Collection and the Blue Owl for their storefront beautification efforts. Not pictured is Blue Owl owner Shelly Bowen.
Flora Outlaw, left, and Ruth Carter stand in front of Ruth's Warehouse, which was recognized by the Aberdeen Garden Club with Flora's Collection and the Blue Owl for their storefront beautification efforts. Not pictured is Blue Owl owner Shelly Bowen.
RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM
ABERDEEN – Ahead of National Garden Week, members of the Aberdeen Garden Club provided recognitions and outreach. National Garden Week is June 5-11.
Club members Sunni Bender, Kathy Seymour and Betty Williams presented a short program May 28 to the Mayor’s Youth Council at City Hall about gardening and beautifying the city.
The program’s main emphasis was the importance of litter control, and flower seeds were presented to each member of the Mayor’s Youth Council.
On June 2, three local business owners were presented beautification awards for beautifying their storefronts. Shelly Bowen of the Blue Owl, Flora Outlaw of Flora’s Collections and Ruth Carter of Ruth’s Warehouse were the award winners.
Bender also thanked Aberdeen Main Street for contributing to downtown’s aesthetics through seasonal decorations.
The Aberdeen Garden Club and Riverview Garden Club collaborate to maintain the planters alongside Main Street.