ABERDEEN – For the first time in roughly a decade, the Aberdeen Garden Club recently hosted several other garden clubs from throughout northeast Mississippi for a one-day workshop.
May 24’s Tombigbee Valley District spring workshop attracted not only clubs from throughout the region but also Garden Clubs of Mississippi officers from throughout the state.
In giving a welcome to attendees, Mayor Charles Scott talked about the Let’s Get Clean, Aberdeen beautification initiative and recognized the Aberdeen Garden Club’s assistance with the Mayor’s Youth Council to provide garden seeds and lessons.
“Everything you all do has something to do with growth,” he said. “You already know what you do, but the number one thing that you do is you bring beauty to a city. We appreciate what Aberdeen Garden Club does, and I’m quite sure your city appreciates the same thing.”
Several Garden Clubs of Mississippi officers shared updates and details of the organization while encouraging more people to join clubs.
“June 4-10 is National Garden Week, so find a way to promote it in your area. You can do displays in your public library or do floral arrangements. Ask a business if you can put something in there to show. Another way is to provide a children’s book for a church library or a local library,” said Melinda Causey, first vice president of Garden Clubs of Mississippi.
There was also discussion about the Penny Pines reforestation program, which allows people to donate money towards the replanting of trees.
“For every $68 that comes in to the program, we can replant. You know we have a lot of devastation so any of the money that comes in is put together with environmental needs and we can work with the National Forest Association. You get a lot of payback with the money put in,” said Penny Pine Reforestation Chair Marsha Flynn.
Causey noted at national convention, Mississippi garden clubs received 29 awards, making it one of the top states with the most awards.
The national garden club president has two projects, including Plant America, Feed America, which encourages garden club members donating excess fruit and vegetables from their gardens to food pantries to report the number of pounds for a nationwide total.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&